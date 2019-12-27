Live game blog: Packers at Detroit Lions

Pass interference on Davante Adams on the short pass.
Said he was blocking down field too early.
Now there's an illegal substitution. Packers very sloppy today. They need to just get enough for a field goal. They need points.
Rodgers with a terrible pass behind MVS. That was going to be a potential first down. Way behind.
Packers will have to punt.
Once again, they're ignoring Jones in favor of letting Rodgers throw it all over the place. It's not working.
You have to remember he's running full speed across the field with no one on him. You have to hit him in stride. That's a huge gain, maybe a TD if he does.
That or just some kind of disconnect between him and the offense. Him still unlearning the past offense. But that was just an easy throw over the middle. No excuses. He has to make that.
Well then mix in Dexter Williams. But use your offensive line. They're coming off a great game indoors pounding it on the Vikings.
Blough just bounces one on a pass that should have been a first down. Not sure what's wrong with the QBs missing easy throws today.
Short punt, good field position for the offense.
QB Aaron Rodgers is 1 of 7 for 17 yards.
Running game isn't that much better: six carries, 18 yards.