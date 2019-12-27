Live game blog: Packers at Detroit Lions

Oh boy, there is a call that a 3-win team can make. Toss to the receiver and back to the QB for the TD.
We've got a game on our hands in the first quarter.
Really not that different than the Vikings play last week except that it went back across the field.
It's a weakness the Vikings saw and the Lions thought they could exploit running it slightly different. Until you stop it, teams are going to keep running it.
That's a good question. I mean, you don't design defenses to cover quarterbacks. You just hope you're in a two-safety look so that one of the safeties can get over in time.
Nice response by Ervin on the kickoff return, all the way to the Packers 43, 33-yard return.
Tyler Ervin is in the game at WR.
Another pass on first down, another miss.
Packers trying to be a little too cute.
Another pass, another incompletion.
After going 0 for 4, Aaron Rodgers hits Davante Adams for a 17-yard gain. Aaron Jones has one carry.
Tonyan lined up as a fullback.
Lions are playing both safeties back so it's a good time to run the ball. They showed one safety coming down but then just before the snap he bailed out.
Third and 1 on the Lions 31.
Jones is going to be short on the rush. Got to go for it on less than a yard.
It depends each game. If he puts his hands on his helmet he's usually changing the play.
Great extra effort by Jones on that run up the middle. Initial surge got him, but he kept his legs pumping.
Man, they seem obsessed with testing the Lions deep instead of just pounding them into submission. All these plays that aren't going to Adams or Jones.
