Live game blog: Packers at Detroit Lions

Third down and 4 and Lions hurry up.
Packers force the punt. Good first series except for the penalty.
Ervin is back for the punt.
Not a good punt. Touchback. Packers start at the 20.
Empty backfield to start. Jones out wide.
Jimmy Graham wide open down the middle and it goes right through his hands.
Packers can't get into a game where they're throwing every down. It was a good play call to start, but they really need to establish the run.
Here we go.. Two passes, one run, punt.
Scott is in to punt, Agnew back.
Low snap to Scott but an excellent punt. 51 yards, no return.
I don't think it's higher. Seems to be about par. I'll have those numbers later on.
That's just it, you risk a drop throwing deep right away. I'm nitpicking but I'm letting you know that they can't get into an all-pass game.
Well, they had a stop on their first defensive series and one bad offensive series. Not much you can infer from that.
He has absolutely killed the Packers over the last three games.
When Za'Darius lines up over the middle, it's almost impossible to run on the Packers. He destroys the middle.
Four man rush and the protection was pretty good. Glough with a nice shot to Golladay. Might need to bring some heat at some point.
Big run for the Lions, but Za'Darius Smith is going to draw the holding penalty.
Not a ton. But any QB can get hot.
Lions definitely are trying to get their run game going. They're doing a pretty good job of being patient.
Nice quick throws mixed in with runs.
Tackling looking kind of shoddy. Might be the couple of days off.
Preston Smith is standing on the sideline and appears to be fine.