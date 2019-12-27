Live game blog: Packers at Detroit Lions

I don't know if he's here. He's on injured reserve and may be at home. I'm sure TV will let us know.
Yes, sometimes I get ideas from the comments or questions people ask, so keep them coming!
I do. I think we'll see TEs playing fullback in place of Vitale.
I think Mike Smith has been an MVP. He's taken those OLBs to a new level.
Come back where? It won't be in Green Bay. I don't know about Detroit. He's a free agent and will have to settle for a small contract.
They have a lot of veterans signed, but no team is in good shape two or three years down the road. They just don't know how things will go, who will be healthy, etc...
OK, national anthem. Hang on.
Very nice tribute to Marvin Jones' son, who passed away.
I think they help more than hurt. I don't have data for you.
Hard to say, but I'm guessing 40% maybe.
Packers call tails. It is tails. Packers will defer and kick.
Could be. I haven't really asked him about his plans, so I don't know. But he won't be making $10M next year.
Jamal Agnew back for the Lions. Good returner.
Out of the end zone, touchback.
Za'Darius Smith with a shot on Blough to start the game and he's going to be called for a personal foul.
Lions are on their 40 now.
Not sure about that call on Smith. Didn't look like a shot to the head.
It's eerily quiet in here.