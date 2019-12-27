Live game blog: Packers at Detroit Lions

Flag is down on the deep ball to Kumerow... PI on someone.
It's on Kumerow. Ball coming back.
And we've hit the 2-minute warning.
Offense still struggling.
Kumerow must have pushed off early on.
WR Allen Lazard is on the sideline getting looked at. Doesn't look like he's coming back anytime soon.
Another deep ball, another incompletion. Yawn.
Not sure what their obsession with the deep ball is, but I'll ask.
Rodgers is picked off on -- guess what? -- another deep ball. Lions will take over on their own 26.