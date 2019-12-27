Live game blog: Packers at Detroit Lions

Third and 1 at the 31. Now's a good time to go deep.
Close, but I don't think he got it.
Holy cow, they took a big chance passing it there. Shows they don't think they can win the line of scrimmage.
Lions with another injury on defense.
Lions defense has to be wearing down, but I'm not sure if the Packers have the energy to take advantage.
Anytime they get Adams in single coverage they're going deep.
They've got nothing going with their passing offense. It's all dependent on Adams getting open or the Lions losing track of somebody.
Well, there's the biggest play of this season so far. Allen Lazard going up high for the touchdown pass.
The Packers are an extra point away from tying.
This play is under review.
The rule stands and the Packers get the TD.
The Packers have tied the game at 20-20 with 5:19 left on Allen Lazard's 28-yard touchdown catch on third and 10.
Rodgers is now 22 of 48 for 264 yards and 2 TDs, rating of 77.1.
Packers run defense has just been bad today. Lions have 25 carries for 171 yards.
Blough was trying to throw a screen to the left but Z. Smith blew it up. Then he looked right but his receiver had stepped out of bounds.
Z. Smith with the pressure up the middle and Blough is a little shaken up. The pass is incomplete and Sam Martin will punt. Ervin back.
Ervin gets it back to the 25, first and 10.
Packers need to use plenty of clock on this drive. Time to see if they can run it.
Aaron Jones has 22 carries for 93 yards today.
Someone missed a cutoff block on left side, otherwise Jones gets around the corner for a big gain.
Lazard makes the third down catch but he's hurt.
The Packers will have a first down at the 40.
Rodgers takes a hit on the bootleg, which did not fool the Lions at all.