Live game blog: Packers at Detroit Lions

No points if not for the PI.
Remember, the Packers lost in Detroit in '94 in Week 17 and then beat them on Favre's TD throw to Sterling Sharpe with seconds left.
They might not have tried it from 61.
If the Packers tie and Seattle wins, Packers are still the No 2. If Packers tie and SF wins, Packers are the No. 3.
Yet another deep ball overthrown. I wish I had been able to take notes to see how many of those there have been.
11 minutes left, and they're going for it all again.
Another throw behind the receiver. Actually, allowed the defender to make that play.
No, he's not freelancing. These checks are in the offense. He has the freedom to do that.
You tell me, I haven't been able to count.
Was he barking at Tonyan?
Blough with a great job of finding the weak area of the rush. Blitz came from that side and he ran to it.
How did Blough hang onto that ball. That should have been a fumble sack the way Z. Smith raked at it.
Blough finally made a bad mistake. Late and own the middle and Martinez picks it off. All kinds of flags all over the place.
Lion are charged with unnecessary roughness.
Suddenly the Packers are at the Detroit 40 after Martinez's interception and a personal foul penalty on Detroit.