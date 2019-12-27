Live game blog: Packers at Detroit Lions

Adams needs 6 more yards for 1,000.
Jones with a great block to keep Rodgers alive on a blitz, but the throw to Graham has no chance.
Crosby will kick from 40 yards. It's good. LIONS 17, PACKERS 13.
Drive: 12 plays, 51 yards, 4:32
Yes, it was. I don't really understand that myself. I used to think this offense was about crossing routes and pick plays and motion. Don't see too much of that.
Good call by Agnew. He saw the ball hit the goal-line and let it go.
If it doesn't, it's a free ball.
There's that PI call you were talking about only it was BS.
I don't think he's in the L. Jackson, P. Mahomes category, but I think there are times he can play like he is.
Packers have some holes in their coverage today. Seems like they're rarely in a position to make a play on a ball.
And now Preston Smith jumps offsides, setting up a third and 2.
Lions have lost another starter on defense, outside linebacker Devon Kennard is out for the game.
Packers finally get some pressure on third down.
Prater will attempt a 56-yard field goal for the Lions... right down the middle. LIONS 20, PACKERS 13. 11:08 LEFT