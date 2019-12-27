Live game blog: Packers at Detroit Lions

Cornerback Kevin King is back in the game after exiting the last series.
Preston Smith in the middle on this rush
Blake Martinez with the pressure on Blough. Smartly let up so he didn't get called for a penalty. Tramon Williams with another near INT.
Great tackle by Lions' Logan Thomas on Ervin, who was starting to turn the corner.
Tramon had one like that last week against Minnesota he could have had.
Packers have the ball at their 26.
Aaron Jones has been getting a lot of tough yards. Not a lot of big holes out there for him.
Looks bottled up and he still gets 5.
Rodgers has all day to throw suddenly. Lions are rushing just four. Got to keep running it.
Right tackle Bryan Bulaga is out and veteran Jared Veldheer is in the game for the first time as a Packer.
That's the end of the third quarter. Players on the sideline were raising four fingers as the clock ran out.
RT Bryan Bulaga is being evaluated for a concussion.
He's a veteran. He's been a starter for years. He just hasn't played in a game in a year.
I'm sure they'll line a TE next to him as often as possible.
Good play-action but the Lions were totally waiting for it. They had Adams doubled and Graham wasn't open.
Linsley, by the way, has been ruled out.
Two starters gone on the OL.
That was a much better throw by Rodgers than what we've seen. Threw it on time to Adams.
Aaron Jones just jump cut out of a sure tackle in the backfield by Damon Harrison. Winds up with a first down.
I keep waiting for Rodgers to throw these balls earlier so the receiver has more room to turn the ball up the field.
Packers are mixing pass and run well now. Kind of how they should have started the game instead of trying to hit big stuff right away.
Rodgers hurries the throw and nearly puts in the ground. Those plays really hurt the offense.
I get throwing to Jones, but 10-20 yards down the field doesn't seem high percentage to me.
Rodgers will call timeout.
I wouldn't do it until I saw the Lions start to squat on some of these routes in front of them. Then you can go to double moves