Live game blog: Packers at Detroit Lions

Beautiful punt. Packers will start on their 5.
He's been throwing more three-quarters in the latter part of his career. Some of it is to get a quicker release, some to avoid it getting batted around.
I think the Lions offensive line is just winning. As I said the defense looks tired and I suspect Kenny Clark isn't healthy after last week. Not sure what's up with Dean Lowry and Martinez.
Lions announce that WR Kenny Golladay is out for the game with a concussion.
About 50-50 I would say. The stands filled up more than I thought they would.
I wouldn't say often, but there have been times when one of them has been open. There's been 3-6 that Rodgers over or underthrew.
They used to play well here, but they've had some clunkers in the last 10 years.
Sternberger playing fullback.
Lions are playing for the deep ball, it's a good time to dink and dunk.
Great catch by Lazard. Tremendous job of controlling his feet as he dove for the ball. Gives Packers the ball at the Detroit 45.
Lazard needs to be targeted more. He's been open today.
Looks like Rodgers is finally taking what the defense will give him.
They're chipping away and that's probably the best thing they can do now. Lions are having to spread out a little and chase. Eventually should be able to hit a run up the middle.
This is probably the biggest third quarter drive the Packers have had this season.
Rodgers when throwing short is hitting receivers.
Everyone in the house knew he was throwing to Adams there. Empty backfield, Adams in the slot, it was just a giveaway.
Elgton Jenkins or Lucas Patrick screwed something up and let the D-tackle run right up the middle at Rodgers. Bad time for that to happen.
Third and 10 and the Lions take a timeout.