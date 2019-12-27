Live game blog: Packers at Detroit Lions

Jones is open but not the wisest thing to throw to a guy who just got his hand stepped on.
Mason Crosby will kick from 32 yards out. It's good. LIONS 14, PACKERS 3.
Wow, and the defense gives it right back. Johnson right up the gut for a 40-yard gain. First and 10 at the 35.
Right up the gut again. Packers D is just a sieve today. Everyone getting blocked, no one getting off them.
Matt Prater will attempt a 42-yard field goal. Right down the middle. LIONS 17, PACKERS 3. HALFTIME.
Lions have outgained Packers, 251 to 136.
Lions have 117 rushing yards and are averaging 7.6 yards per carry.
QB Aaron Rodgers is 6 of 18 for 90 yards, 50.7 rating.
I doubt he will. This is not...good. At all.
Lol. I'd prefer an Old Fashioned.
I can only agree with the first. The guys all seemed acutely aware of what was at stake.
Halftime adjustments are overrated. They only get like 8 minutes.
No. And yes. But Philip Rivers style - 7 yards at a time.