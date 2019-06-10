Live game blog: Packers at Cowboys

Jimmy Graham with the key third down catch. Apparently he can still run laterally because that's what he did, outrunning S Jeff Heath across the formation.
Rodgers calls timeout. Rodgers was communicating with LaFleur with hand signals and then called timeout.
Jones is on a mission today. He sure likes playing in this stadium.
Cowboys are not able to defend against this inside zone. My guess is they prepared all week for the wide zone.
They'll have to make some second-half adjustments.
OK, first and goal at the 1. Can the Packers score a TD this time around?
Attempt No. 1: run, stopped short.
Bryan Bulaga was slow getting up after that last run, but he's still in there. Alex Light is in as a TE.
Attempt No. 2: play-action pass, incomplete.
Attempt No. 3: slant to Allison, tipped away, incomplete.
Packers are now 0 for 7 in scoring on their last seven plays from the 1-yard line.
Yeah, should have been three - maybe four - straight runs. Should have put Carson and Jones in the game together and made the Cowboys guess which way it was coming.
They had one on second down.