Live game blog: Packers at Cowboys

You don't think other teams sell out on stopping Elliott?
Another Smith sack, this time Preston. He's got 5 1/2 now this season.
Wow, Preston Smith ran through La'el Collins like he was a statue.
Cowboys offensive line is not playing up to its draft and contract status.
He gets to take a series or two off. Pollard is a darn good runner. He had no training camp. Why wear him down?
Big bounce outside by Aaron Jones. Anytime you overcommit against Jones, he's going to make you pay for it.
Nearly a fumbled exchange there.
Aaron Jones is taking over this game. That's an amazing catch and recovery.
RB Aaron Jones has 101 total yards today, 53 rushing, 48 receiving.
Might have a late hit on Rodgers here.
I don't know about that call.
Direct snap to Aaron Jones. Interesting.
Rodgers nearly got Quinn to jump offsides twice. He leaned forward each time, but didn't commit. Rodgers ended up burning a timeout.
Nice defense on the fade to MVS. No room to separate along the sideline.
Might be interesting to see a draw play here.