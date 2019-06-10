Live game blog: Packers at Cowboys

Yes, it's too early. Don't forget, he only got four targets against Denver.
Big part of the success is the offensive line. They're so much better when they're not trying to run wide and create cutbacks like that. Inside zone, they take a step, wall off their guy and let Jones cut off their blocks.
Cooper is just having a field day with the Packers. Not sure if that was Alexander there, but whatever the case, he's hurting them badly.
Tayvon Austin on the end around. Packers thought the ball was out.
It was out, it bounced right back into Austin's hands.
Because they're selling out to stop the run as I mentioned earlier. Pick your poison. So far, Cooper hasn't scored and Elliott hasn't gone off on them, so it hasn't been a total failure doing it that way.
Chandon Sullivan. Dropping off into coverage from the slot and Prescott threw it right to him.
Very nice defensive call. Sullivan is playing as the dime slot and he let Cooper run past him toward the safeties and dropped off into coverage.
By the way, Lucas Patrick is in at center for Corey Linsley, who was taken to the locker room with an unspecified injury.
TE Robert Tonyan has also left for the locker room. Don't know what the injury is.
Veteran free agent who had a very solid training camp and was mostly playing special teams. He just hadn't played much on defense yet because he wasn't needed.
Flags down everywhere on Tra Carson's run up the middle.
Holding on Billy Turner and Elgton Jenkins.
Geronimo Allison just got wholloped across the middle.
Rodgers hit, that's a live ball. Looked like he was trying to throw it, but it's ruled a fumble.
The replay judge will determine whether it's a pass.
Looks like he was trying to throw it, but I don't know if he completed the motion.
It might have come out of his hand first.