Live game blog: Packers at Cowboys

Tra Carson will be the running back at the start of this series for the Packers.
Graham did a really nice job following Rodgers on that scramble. He hhad a short stop route over the middle and then took it to the sideline when Rodgers started moving to his right.
Billy Turner just got smoked upfront. Should have been a sack, but Rodgers did a great job left-handing it to Carson.
Kumerow getting a lot of snaps today.
More inside zone with Carson there. I don't know if they've run any wide zone today.
Aaron Jones back in the game.
Robert Tonyan with a big-time catch along the sideline. Rodgers hurries it to the line. I don't think he needed to. Looked like a good catch to me.
Well, now that I see it again, I'm not sure.
Inside zone, inside zone, inside zone. Give LaFleur credit for not getting too caught up in his own system.
Lots of receiver action in the run game today. That's a new looke.
That's what a running offense looks like.
Graham even missed his block coming across the formation and Jones still made it easily.
9 plays, 89 yards, 5:20 for Packers on their second drive. PACKERS 14, COWBOYS 0.
Aaron Jones has four carries for 37 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Aaron Rodgers is 9 of 11 for 106 yards.
It was. Crosby kicked the PAT.