Live game blog: Packers at Cowboys

Another long kickoff return, but this one is coming back. Flags down around the 10-yard line.
K Mason Crosby is being helped off the field after that kickoff return. Seems to be limping.
Crosby needs to lay off those tackles.
Flag down on Elliott's run up the middle.
First and 15 at the 17 for the Cowboys.
Packers in their base defense, that meant Preston Smith had to cover Jason Witten one-on-one down the field. No problem. Witten can't run anymore.
Alexander is getting turned around like a top out there. Cooper ran an out and up and Alexander bit hard on the out. Wide open.
Alexander has to calm down and get back to playing solid coverage. He's a little hyped up playing against Cooper.
Down goes Prescott. Coverage out of that blitz look was excellent. Prescott had nowhere to go with the ball and Z. Smith came off Fleming for the sack.
Pettine showed a seven-man rush there and he dropped three into coverage. Prescott was looking for a hot read but they were all covered.
Was given all to Z. Smith.
I did not notice that he was out.
Well, he can catch punts, we know that. Need to see him on offense a little.