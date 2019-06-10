Live game blog: Packers at Cowboys

Cowboys have a nice tempo going. Packers are in nickel now with five DBs and two DL.
Jaire Alexander must be living right because he was beat badly on that route by Cooper. Went right off Cooper's hands to him for the pick.
Alexander was taking his lumps on that series and next thing you know the Packers have the ball at the Dallas 47.
Nice catch by MVS on the sideline. Good use of his hands to go after the ball strong.
Allison tries to run with the ball before he has it and drops it. Can't afford those kind of mistakes early on.
Nice looking screen to Aaron Jones. Rodgers made that happen with the flip.
Cowboys have consistently been playing single high safety. That's why the Packers are attacking the perimeter. No safeties there to help.
There's the big Jones cut back the Packers have been looking for. An inside zone, which is what Jones does best for a touchdown.
Interesting. That looked more like last year's run offense than this year's.
Aaron Jones' 18-yard touchdown run is the Packers' longest run of the season.
Yeah, I agree. They're not letting the defense get set and they're playing like a fast break offense. It seems to be the recipe for their success.
You can, but the Packers O-line is definitely better at running inside zones than outside zones. Doesn't mean they shouldn't run outside. In fact, next series, they should try some wide zone just to mix it up.