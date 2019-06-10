Live game blog: Packers at Cowboys

Where? It doesn't matter, they've just got to get Aaron Jones some cut back lanes. He's had very few of those so far.
He just got it twisted. Nothing more than that, I don't think.
Packers call heads. It's tails. Cowboys win and defer. Packers will receive.
I think they'll try to do more play-action. They've been running it about 12% of the time. The more they're doing it, the better off they are.
ILB Oren Burks is on the kickoff return unit with RB Tra Carson. Tremon Smith is back for the kickoff.
It's a touchback and Packers start on their own 25.
Wide receivers are MVS, Allison and Kumerow.
Quick snap and throw to running back Aaron Jones. A little bit of a pick set by TE Jimmy Graham.
A split-zone run there with Tonyan blocking the backside. Jones didn't follow his blocks very well.
Rodgers with the hard count and Bakhtiari tries to get the officials to call encroachment. Nothing doing. False start.
Brings up third and eight.
Cowboys bring the blitz up the middle and Rodgers has the Cowboys in man to man coverage. Easy first down, but Bakhtiari called for holding. That's his third this season and second penalty of the game.
Cowboys have seven guys deep in the secondary on third and 18.
Not a good start for the Packers offense.
The MVP, JK Scott, comes on to punt.
Just a great punt by Scott. That thing hung up there forever and Will Redmond dumps Austin for no gain.
It's because of the heat I suspect. Very hot and humid today.
The penalties screwed the whole thing up.
The thing with Bakhtiari on the false start is he should just let the play go, Rodgers will take advantage if a flag is thrown. Don't give the officials the chance to call a false start.
He didn't hit the scoreboard.
Cowboys sat their own 25.
B.J. Goodson is in the starting lineup at inside linebacker. Packers are starting out in base defense.
Both safeties are starting out deep.
Nice play action there by Dak Prescott. Packers playing zone and Cooper just found a huge void.
This could be a long day if things go on like this.