Live game blog: Packers at Cowboys

I don't have a problem with passing. Keep the ball moving with short passes, but don't hold the ball.
Yes, they're expecting a run. If you can get 6 yards on a pass play, get it.
No, he has not come back.
Blitz up the middle and Carson did a nice job picking it up. There were no routes open at the 10-yard mark.
Weird punt from Scott. I guess he definitely did not want a return. I'm sure he was under orders not to allow a return. 45 yards.
Really good coverage by Alexander on the deep route to Cooper. He didn't give him an inch on the sideline. We'll see if it's challenged.
Looks like it was a catch, but there's a flag down for something.
Cowboys are challenging, but I don't know what the flag was for.
Big question is whether the ball was in hand when the toe dragged.
So, the catch is good at the Packers 43. Unsportsmanlike penalty moves the ball back to the Dallas 42, first and 25.
Zeke Elliott on Rashan Gary on a wheel route and Ohio State beat Michigan.
Gary is the player who's down along the Cowboys sideline.