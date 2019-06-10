Live game blog: Packers at Cowboys

Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith have had big impacts in every game but Philadelphia.
Appears to be, but it's not the offense the way LaFleur necessarily defined it.
Not good for the Packers, Za'Darisu Smith is down with a leg injury.
Could be an aggravation of the knee injury he suffered two weeks ago. Appears to be his right knee.
FYI: Kevin King has not returned. They haven't said whether it's injury replated although I see him talking to a trainer now.
Tramon William misplays an underthrown ball and Michael Gallup gets underneat him for the catch and TD.
Williams had great coverage, but the underthrown ball messed with him. Gallup reacted and Williams couldn't recover.
Tra Carson will start out this series.
Flag down, probably holding.
The longer Rodgers holds the ball, the more likely there will be a holding call, so they need to get rid of it quickly.