Live game blog: Packers at Cowboys

I don't think contact was made until right when it hit Brown in the back.
Well, play stands. It's PI.
Cowboys 7 for 94, Packers 3 for 25.
Screen to Marcedes Lewis. This is what happens when you have a threat like Aaron Jones. The defense starts chasing him and forgetting about the backside.
You have a dangerous runner and you have an offense.
Rodgers comes back to Kumerow. Thing I like about that throw is that it was on time. No holding the ball, just going to the guy facing off coverage.
Rodgers is really playing a nice rhythm passing game.
Aaron Jones in up the middle for his fourth rushing TD of the game.
Packers RB Aaron Jones has 12 carries for 87 yards and 4 TDs and six catches for 68 yards.
They probably should let Tra Carson take over now and let Jones rest.