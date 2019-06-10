Live game blog: Packers at Cowboys

Yeah, let's go with the subscriptions!!
He should. I don't get the feeling he's a sit on the ball type of guy.
No, you're right. Sullivan was in there. Not sure if he got hurt or they felt his groin was tightening up on him.
Direct snap to Jones. You know why that play works. It leaves Jones one-on-one with a corner on the edge. The Packers clear out everyone to the other side and he just has one man to beat to the edge.
OK, I can't say I agree with that call. Rodgers way underthrew that ball.
I would challenge that if I'm Garrett.
He didn't really even make contact with MVS until it hit him in the back.
That play is on Rodgers. He throws it out there and it's a TD. An easy TD.