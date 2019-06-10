Live game blog: Packers at Cowboys

A little of both, I would say. I think the absence of Adams has helped them run the offense as its designed. No favoritism today. Just throw it to who is open.
Amari Cooper is hurt after a hit from Blake Martinez. He seems to be OK.
Kevin King had that pick right in his hands. Second dropped INT of the year for King. That would have been a killer for Dallas.
Prescott runs for the first down. I think the Packers can live with that, as long as he's not making big plays on the run.
This is going against the Packers.
Illegal contact on King and hands to the face on Z. Smith. Cowboys decline, ball at the GB32.
Nice little post corner by Cobb on Chandon Sullivan for a 25-yard gain.
Cobb just turned on the burners at the end for that catch. Sullivan started out in good position.
Getting to 4-1 is crucial for both teams. Winning an NFC game is critical, too. Packers go to 3-1 in the NFC if they win this game.
RT La'el Collins headed to the locker room for the Cowboys.
Cowboys are without both of their starting tackles now.
Z. Smith with his second sack of the game. Smith just bull-dozed Cam Fleming and Prescott had no chance.
The rush is all over Prescott. Z. Smith coming up the middle, this time on guard Zack Martin for the presressure and hit.
Mauro's 37-yard field goal is good. PACKERS 24, COWBOYS 3.
Big defensive stop for the Packers.