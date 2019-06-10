Live game blog: Packers at Cowboys

Third and 4. Packers are 1 of 5 on third downs.
I don't know how fortunate you can get, but juggling the ball across the middle and still coming up with it for a first down?
Jones is so good on those short-area cuts. He made that play into something. It was dead on arrival before he made that cut.
Bryan Bulaga is really hurting. He's been slow to get up several times.
Rodgers getting just enough protection. Elgton Jenkins got beat but Allison was open quick and Rodgers smartly found him. Otherwise, sack.
Flag down in the end zone, it's going to be holding on the Shepherd route.
Otherwise that's a TD. Cowboys have no answer for this offense.
Aaron Jones was going to use a stiff arm on Byron Jones and he just wound up waving at him on the way into the end zone.
I think what Jones said, was, "Bye, bye."
Packers RB Aaron Jones has 10 carries for 71 yards and 3 TDs today. He appears to be back.
ILB B.J. Goodson has a neck injury and his return is questionable. C Corey Linsley is out with a concussion.
Looks like LaFleur decided to go back to some of the runs that Jones really likes, some of those inside zones and it's made a huge difference. The wide zone was not working. Give LaFleur credit for acknowledging it.