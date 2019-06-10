Live game blog: Packers at Cowboys

Kumerow drop. Allison drop (I believe). Couple misses....
Not a good injury to start the second half, ILB BJ Goodson shaken up on the KOR. Looks like it could be a stinger.
Oren Burks will start the second half at ILB for the Packers.
Lo and behold, Burks is on on the first tackle of the half.
Not a good throw from Prescott to Cobb. Lucky Tramon didn't pick that off. And there's holding on LT Cam Fleming.
Good start for the Packers this half.
Prescott with some heat on him and Jaire Alexander causes Dak Prescott's first incompletion of the third quarter this season.
Darrius Sheperd back for the punt.
Terrible punt and Packers will have the ball at their own 42.
Za'Darius Smith came back. I don't think he was injured, i think he just had a cramp. No one else though.
We still haven't found one yet. We're still taking suggestions.
As usual, we haven't heard anything.
I do not see him on the sideline.
No. I thought they'd be better than most people expected. I'm more surprised by the offense.
Seems like Rodgers is taking a long time at the line of scrimmage now. Nothing wrong with a fast tempo even though you are playing the clock to some degree.