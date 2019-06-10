Live game blog: Packers at Cowboys

My man. I like that. Well done.
True. But like the first three weeks, Packers coming up with sacks and turnovers. Been a recipe for victory three times...
This is true. The opening script, as predicted, has gone well again. LaFleur / Hackett can gameplan the start of a game for sure.
They've made it a point - and Moore is trying to throw them out of base. Whenever Tramon Williams comes in nickel, they run it. It's a chess match. If I'm Moore and Dallas - I run it and try to get that touchdown a la Minnesota.
They've run five times for 35 yards behind Jenkins. Dude is winning. Has done that since he's come in for Taylor. No runs direct behind Turner, but he's gotten moving laterally which is a strong suit.
Honestly no idea. But the Australian style kickers have been very successful.
Not that I've seen. Pettine basically said Thurs. he'll start working his way back on special teams.
Well, its halftime so they go brats/etc. here. But I might have him run me back a vanilla latte. Yeah, Jerry does it like that here.
Probably Boyle. But Crosby looks OK.
Oh, it's a loss. One snap almost went awry. Linsley is so solid it's boring.
Lucas Patrick, backup center.
Doubt it. I think Packers D took last week to heart.
They've done that well in the past (Patrick is familiar with it from years previous) and Jenkins is just strong as hell.
He still has two. But no idea if he plays.
Packers playing zone basically, ready for the run.
Mennenga said this week it's as simple as just getting better at it. Not a great answer, but he said Denver/Philly schemed up returns well.
Todd actually carries me from place to place.
OK? One wobbly snap but it worked out because it let Jones kind of cut back around for a huge gain. Not sure if the timeouts were due to any kind of issues...but he's a pro's pro and I don't think they've changed up much i.e. staying in shotgun, checks, etc.