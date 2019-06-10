Live game blog: Packers at Cowboys

Rodgers being smart with the ball. Throw it away and don't make any dumb errors. He thought MVS was going to turn that route up the field.
Probably should have just run the ball on third down.
No, he's here today in uniform.
Great question. I'm not sure I have an answer to that one.
JK Scott with just another killer punt.
JK Scott is averaging 51.0 yards per punt gross and 48.0 net.
Cowboys call a timeout so they can run the ball? What??
How many people were willing to say that last year? Not many.
And that will be the half. What in the world was the purpose of that drive? If anything, it hurt their confidence.
Some stats: RB Aaron Jones has 114 total yards, 66 rushing, 48 receiving.
QB Aaron Rodgers is 12 of 21 for 138 yards, 77.1 rating.
Dak Prescott is 8 of 15 for 134 yards and 2 INTs, 44.2 rating.
RB Zeke Elliott has carried nine times for 58 yards.
Packers: 17:14, 80 rush yards.
Offensively I would stick with that inside zone run - been working for sure.
Looking OK way different than being able to play. Probably get a better feel at the half. But also up three scores...and clearly playing zone back deep...they may feel it's not worth the risk.
Concussion. Looked very woozy walking off field.