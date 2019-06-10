Live game blog: Packers at Cowboys

Cowboys start at their own 24.
Looks like Packers are not matching up with Amari Cooper anymore. Alexander and King are staying on their own sides.
I wish I could give you one, but I haven't had time to focus in on him.
Will Redmond is the safety.
With 2 minutes to go, Packers have six DBs on the field, including Josh Jackson.
It's Clark, Lowry, Smith and Smith on the front four.
Josh Jackson is playing deep safety.
Cooper just running off Alexander with a comeback route.
Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith is down. Might be a cramp.
Rashan Gary with a nice tackle on Zeke Elliott.
Elliott feeling the heat from Kyler Fackrell around the edge. Ball came out poorly.
Blitz from Pettine right off left guard and Adrian Amos clobbered Prescott on third down.
Great call from Pettine. Elliott had to pick up Blake Martinez coming up the middle and that left Amos free to rush Prescott.
And the 53-yard field goal drifts wide right. Packers hold onto their 17-0 lead.
Rodgers really needed Jordy Nelson on that last play. Put it where Nelson would catch it 9 out of 10 times.