Live game blog: Packers at Cowboys

He's a tough between-the-hashes runner. He's not going to screw up any assignments and he's been around long enough not to be nervous about playing. He's just more ready to play than Dexter Williams.
They must not feel he's ready. He's had a lot of problems with assignments and they obviously feel he can't be trusted yet. He has too much talent to give up on, but he's not ready for a game of this caliber.
Yes. I feel like these two teams are in very similar positions. They haven't been overly impressive but they've done enough against their competition to be 3-1.
I understand your concern. Pettine is going to have to sell out to stop Elliott. He's got two good man corners, so he's got to to rely on them and make sure Elliott doesn't go crazy.
Sure does, doesn't it? I think they did give up too soon on him. I realize he's not stayed healthy, but I thought he looked awfully good at the end of the camp and I think they could really use him now.
It's a turf toe injury and it's unclear how long he'll be out. I thought there was a chance he would play this week, but they must have felt he wouldn't be able to function. I would guess it will be week to week.
No question. They've set the tone for the entire defense. They play hard, they study hard and they aren't full of themselves. Good additions.
He's just another beat up tight end with not much left. A few years ago, he would have been a great additiono.
These guys have enough hand eye coordination to do it. Charles Woodson and Peanut Tillman made careers of doing that. It might result in missed tackles some of the time, but it's an effective tool when used right.
I don't think any one play is the key. I think it's going to have to be a team effort. In fact, I think that's beneficial for Rodgers. No need to focus on one guy. Just throw to the guy who's open.