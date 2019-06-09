Live game blog: Packers at Chicago Bears

Packers take over at the 26. Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis in the game.
Rodgers has to call timeout despite them coming out of a timeout. Yikes.
They has the wrong personnel on the field, it looks like.
That might be the play that opens this game up. That play is designed to go to Marcedes Lewis, but Scantling beat Amukumura. easily.
Huge play for the Packers offense and now they go bootleg. Theyve got the Bears on their heels a little.
Rodgers just lofts it up there to Graham and that's a TD. The first of the LaFleur era.
The Bears were scrambling. They had 12 players on the field.
Rodgers just improvised and threw it up for Graham, who jumped over Deon Bush for the short TD.
Three plays, 66 yards, :59.
It was a scramble play. It was designed for Graham in the corner and he wasn't open, so he just turned around and posted up in the end zone.
Rodgers now 6 of 9 for 79 yards and a touchdown, 131.2 rating.
By the way, that was a free play when Rodgers threw it up for grabs. The flag was down for 12 men on the field.
First and 10 at the 25 after the touchback.