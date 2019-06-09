Live game blog: Packers at Chicago Bears

Gee, is there maybe something to playing in the preseason. As I keep saying, I didn't think it would make a difference in winning or losing, but it would make a difference in how the Packers come out in the first half.
Their timing looks terrible, Rodgers looks rusty. Now, there's plenty of time to get it going, but a bad start seemed destined.
Packers in their base with Raven Greene at inside linebacker.
Boy, they are dominating the line of scrimmage in the run game. There's no penetration when the Bears try to run up the middle.
Packers are in nickel now.
Allen Robinson just jacke Alexander in the chest after the play.
That was zone coverage with Savage and Alexander on Robinson.
Bears are going to call timeout.
Packers were in their nickel look and I think that surprised the Bears. I think they were going to run a draw, but they saw two DL in there. Pettine had been using just one on third down previously.
Same personnel for Packers.
Tramon Williams is going to get called for holding.
It's a good call. Pass interference. You can't hold a guy like that.
Really nice close from Brown. They're playing more zone than I anticipated.
There's some bad tackling. They had Montgomery stopped it seemed.
Jaire Alexander was all over that throw. He's right in the Bears WRs' faces.
That's going to be the end of the first quarter.
After one, Bears have outgained the Packers, 42 to minus-17.
Trubisky is 3 of 6 for 12 yards; Rodgers is 2 of 5 for 5.
Bears have rushed 10 times for 36 yards: Packers have rushed twice for 0.
Third and 9 for the Bears. Packers with a dime look.
Trubisky throws a very dangerous throw and King blows a sure interception. That's what happens when you aren't practicing.
Nice coverage by the Bears.