Live game blog: Packers at Chicago Bears

The game operator up here, was telling them to hold the play up for TV, but they went ahead with it anyway.
He's sitting right near me and I can hear him talking to the field.
Tyler Lancaster getting some early snaps at defensive end in place of Montravius Adams.
Packers only have one DL in there.
They're going with three OLBs on all these three downs and moving them all around.
Eddy Piniero to try a 38-yard field goal. He nails it and the crowd goes nuts.
I'm very impressed with the tackling and the pursuit. The preseason was the preseason and I don't see a lot of guys whiffing.
Bears getting ready to kick off. Davis back again.
Out of bounds. Bad mistake. Packers will get the ball at the 40.
I was waiting for Davis to field that with one foot out of bounds. That would have been a penalty as well.
Rodgers tries to go to his bread-and-butter Adams. That wasn't even close. He wasn't open. That could have been an audible.
Rodgers is going to be going to Adams a ton tonight.
Rodgers having to wait too long to get rid of the ball. This offense is supposed to happen fast. There is nothing open.
Beautiful punt by Scott. That's just what they needed. Down to the 8, no return. 47-yard return. Holding on the Bears.
Big opportunity coming up for the Packers defense. The ball will be at the Bears 4 yard line.