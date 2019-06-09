Live game blog: Packers at Chicago Bears

No, he just came back to practice this week. He's going to be limited in his number of snaps.
i've been saying that all summer long. It's going to take time for this stuff to work -- if it does.
Why not? That was the complaint against McCarthy that he never ran on first down.
Packers are on their own 12.
Graham in the game and Rodgers bounces one off his shoes.
I have no idea how R. Smith didn't pick that off. Wow. Oh, it bounced.
They are way down on the other end, so there may be some things I miss.
The Packers can't block this Bears front right now. They're just blowing up the wide zone.
Down goes Rodgers again! Khalil Mack destroyed Billy Turner and Leonard Floyd finished Rodgers off.
Scott to punt. This time, after a low snap, it goes 42 yards. Nice tackle on Cohen by Summers.
Packers went out of bounds without being pushed. That's another 5 for the Bears.
Packers have 0 yards after two possessions, two sacks allowed.
He should. All the Bears are doing is teeing off with their pass rush.
Sorry, Packers have negative 17 yards tonight in two series.
Bears have a first and 10 at the 36. Kevin King is in the game.
Kenny Clark destroyed that play. Held off the center and forced Montgomery to bounce it to Clark's help.
Bears have a first down on the 6-yard run. Huge hole.
The clock operator messed up the game clock.