Live game blog: Packers at Chicago Bears

I am ahead. I will try not to spoil it for you all.
Captains coming out: Z. Smitth, Rodgers, Adams, Amos, Crosby
Packers call tails (Aaron Rodgers). It's heads. Bears will defer. Packers will receive.
Trevor Davis back for the kick from Pineiro.
Fullbacks are Jamaal Williams and Dan Vitale. B.J. Goodson is playing on the kick return unit.
Left to right, Lazard, Summers, Kumerouw, Tonyan, Greene, Redmond up front. Fackrell and Goodson on the second level.
OK, we're about to start.
Davis kneels down. I thought he might take that out. But it was 5 yards deep.
Rodgers out with Jones and Vitale in the backfield, M. Lewis at TE and Adams and Scantling at WR.
First wide zone play of the game goes for nothing. Roquan Smith shoots through a gap
Rodgers comes to the line quickly
A little deception screen, but Linsley couldn't get to his guy. It all came down to that one block. Roquan Smith is too quick.
Down goes Rodgers on third and 10. Lane Taylor got bull-dozed. That was really ugly. He got flat-backed.
Scott to punt. Cohen back.
Heck of a punt, good coverage. 53-yard punt, 11 yard return.
Raven Greene is at inside linebacker on first down. It's a muffed backwards pass, but I thought it was a fumble. Flag down.
Kenny Clark gets called for holding on the first play of the game. Interesting. That would have been a big loss.
Kevin King is not on the field. The corners are Alexander, Williams and Brown.
Very nice play by Preston Smith. As I said, I think he's going to be the surprise guy on defense this year.
Four-man rush after faking the blitz up the middle and Trubisky rushes for the first down. He'll do that. He's athletic.
Coverage was excellent on that play. Cohen is being double-teammed when he lines up in the slot.
Man, what they doing with a read-option run with Trubisky. Don't get the guy hurt.
Here's their dime look with Fackrell, Preston ,Smith and Za'Darius Smith in the lineup. And there's the first sack of the season.
Pettine really mixed that up. He dropped the two Smiths and blitzed Martinez and Amos up the middle.