Live game blog: Packers at Chicago Bears

We're getting close to warmups. The Packers will be introduced very shortly. It looks like they're setting up a nice welcome for the Bears. Should be some flames in the air.
Here come the Packers. The boos weren't that bad. Maybe even worse, they seem to be getting ignored.
Maybe not tonight, but as the season goes on, I expect him to have a big role.
Very big question mark. Very big.
Thank you for the update. I had no idea.
I expect to see some 4-3 looks with Z. Darius Smith's hand down. Maybe Gary, too.
I went through the schedule game by game and that's what I came up with.
I will say, "The veggie bologna stops here!"
OK, national anthem. Hang on.
The fans are jacked. They cheered all through the national anthem.