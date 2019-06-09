Live game blog: Packers at Chicago Bears

Very important. It would be a huge statement to start the season.
I'm not sure. I think they'll go a lot of double tight end, but I do see him playing some.
As of right now, I think the answer is no. I'm hoping that gets fixed, but it's out of my hands.
I think he'll stick with the game plan. He's got to try to win with what they've worked on all training camp. There can be adjustments but you can't abandon your game plan after a a half.
They should be drawing them on the Bears with their quick snaps. But we'll see.
I wouldn't call him shaky. He was pretty solid all camp long. That's why they stuck with him. He doesn't have any ghosts kicking in this stadium.
They don't have to worry as much about a guy running down the middle of the field. They don't have to consider doubling the tight end much. They might be able to blitz more than they expected.
I would bet they receive.
I think he's got to give LaFleur one play of his own, doesn't he?
Absolutely. In warm-ups, Crosby hit twice from 53, missed from 58 and hit from 57 on the north end. On the other end, he single doinked from 49 and then hit from 57.
In the early going, they will, unless LaFleur is a liar.
Almost 700. It will pick up in about 15 minutes.