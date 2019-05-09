Live game blog: Packers at Chicago Bears

Definitely, their WRs vs. Chicago's DBs. They need to get as many receivers on the field as they can and make the Bears go four deep at cornerback. That's the weakness of the Bears defense. But good luck getting time to exploit them.
I think so, but I don't have a crystal ball. I've never been good at predicting injuries.
As far as we know right now.
They aren't paying a veteran quarterback. When Trubisky gets paid, some of those guys will have to be let go.
I did not see him play in person, but I watched a lot of his games. I got to see him inducted in the Hall of Fame in 1992.
I thought they had done a better job, but not having Light active really puzzles me. If it's because of a wrist injury then they need to be turned into the league for lying on the injury report. He was full participation and was not given a status, which means he is healthy.
I'm wondering if he's doing an Andrew Luck. Maybe he's sick of rehabbing all the time and decided not to play anymore.
No, but i saw he's working out for the Vikings.
Turner moves to RT and Jamaal Williams plays.
Maybe. I don't think that's resolved.
Adam Shaheen. He's a big dude, but he's not Burton.