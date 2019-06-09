Live game blog: Packers at Chicago Bears

Jones has his helmet and seems ready to go back in.
Khalil Mack just blew up that pocket. Came right up the middle on a stunt and got in Corey Linsley's chest.
Taylor not happy with the hit on Rodgers. Rodgers not happy either.
There is no one open. And now we have a holding penalty. It's on Bulaga and it will be declined.
And that's the end of the third quarter.
Right down to the 14, no return. He keeps doing his job.
JK Scott is averaging 45.6 yards per punt.
Tramon Williams is going to get a penalty here and I don't know if that's accurate. It's a late hit and 15 yards. Looked like he started the hit while he was sstill in bounds.
Bears are moving it. Alexander was tight, but it was a comeback route.