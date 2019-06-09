Live game blog: Packers at Chicago Bears

Nice looking back shoulder against Tony Brown. That was a double move.
Bears don't get the play off. That's bad. Amos was toying with Trubisky at the line of scrimmage. Someone on the sideline has to call that timeout.
They only had 10 guys out there?
Now they're starting to figure out the offense. They got Martinez matched up in man, it looked like and confused him with the jet action.
That jet action caused some confusion.
Watch out for a vertical.
Nice play by Tramon Williams. He saved a huge play along the sideline.
Bears are starting to challenge deep.
Another delay? Holy cow, the Bears are killing themselves.
Josh Jackson is in the game.
Oh man, Trubisky had a first down there and totally over threw Patterson.
He is not playing well tonight.
Bears are going to go for it.
Blitz off the side and Trubisky doesn't know what to do with it. Jackson, Savage coming off the weak side and Trubisky doesn't react.
That was a little bit of a breakthrough run. First time that cutback lane has opened up.
That's two decent runs in a row. Looks like they're just lining up with two tight ends and pounding the ball.
Gooing two TEs might be the key to this whole thing.
RB Aaron Jones is on the sideline in some pain.
Jamaal Williams in the game now.