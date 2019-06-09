Live game blog: Packers at Chicago Bears

Not much when it's third and 15.
If Rodgers doesn't get sacked, that would have been a 58-yard field goal attempt by Crosby. Maybe he should have taken the short completion, but I didn't see one there. Looked like all verticals.
Got to run the ball to do that.
Another sack by the Packers. This time Preston Smith. The boobirds are out again.
Both teams have four sacks tonight.
Maybe Preston Smith. Savage has been good. Clark has been really good.
Ball is at the Packers 42. They've been lucky that Pat O'Donnell has not been killing the ball on punts.
A little of both, but I think you have to give the Packers D some credit because they've been all over the field.
Man, they can't get anything going in the run game. The Bears are just stacking them up at the line.
Packers go quick to the line, but Rodgers uses the time to call the play.'
He's just waiting and waiting for someone to get open and it's not there. The Bears seem to have all the routes covered.
He had enough time there.
That was terrible. I have no idea what kind of call that was.
Great punt by Scott. Just where you want it and a good tackle by Jamaal Williams.
There aren't a lot of guys open. Rodgers is looking for a route down the field, it's not open and he doesn't seem to have any other options before the Bears pass rush gets there.
I really wish I knew how many plays Rodgers had changed.