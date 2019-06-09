Live game blog: Packers at Chicago Bears

I think they should try to go right up the middle.
Looks like Vitale will be in the game with Aaron Jones to start.
Rodgers changing the play.
Runs it the opposite direction it was going. The Bears were really aggressive when Vitale motioned and so he killed the play.
Boy, Rodgers play actions and there's three guys on Davante Adams.
David Bakhtiari gets his first holding penalty of the year.
He doesn't look too happy, but what OL ever is.
Graham and Leiws in the game together.
Look at that protection. Excellent. They just put Mack on the ground I believe.
And they get a pass interference on Roquan Smith on the deep pass to Graham.
I'm not sure that was catchable.
Rodgers catches a huge break on that. Sure looked like grounding to me. They're saying he was out of the pocket.
That looked like a Rodgers audible. The play went to the right and Rodgers went left.
It may take hitting some real quick ones on front of the LBs to open things up.
Empty formation and there goes Rodgers on the carry. Clinton-Dix strips it from him but Rodgers I think recovered it.
There's a holding call on LInsley now so that moves the offense back 10 yards.
Rodgers is not as fast as he used to be.
Took too long. You get in third and long and it's going to be hard to get the yardage you want against the Bears. They're coming fast.
Two penalties, both holding.
Well, if you do then you're not getting the first down.
By the way, the officials just announced that the holding on Linsley was actually on Bakhtiari. He's got two holds and at least one sack allowed tonight.