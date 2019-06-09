Live game blog: Packers at Chicago Bears

I haven't seen a lot of motion. There have been plenty of bunch formations.
Yes, they did. Tough to run a new system without any full speed work against a defense.
He threw a couple times off his back foot. I'm not sure about the Hail Mary. He might have been looking for a bounce play there, But he did not make it to the end zone.
Not that have been announced.
OK, here comes the second half kickoff. Patterson is deep.
Crosby is really hitting the ball well tonight. You can see why they kept him.
Tony Brown starts out at corner in the nickel.
Trubisky has a guy wide open down the middle, but Dean Lowry hits him in the face just as he's throwing it. Huge play by Lowry.
Trubisky wanted Allen Robinson off the double move, but Jaire Alexander was in his pocket. He was not open.
Davis fair catches at the Packers 34. Fans here are not happy with the offense.