Live game blog: Packers at Chicago Bears

Could be. Or it could be that the Packers are playing really good defense.
I didn't see him, but that doesn't mean he didn't play at all.
I thought he handled it pretty well. I don't have any complaints.
They have to find a way to stop the penetration up the middle. Maybe they need to run it right up the middle at the Bears. Go to some inside zone.
It's a new run system. It's going to take them awhile to be proficient if they ever are. It's not a run game you learn overnight.
There were some quick snaps. I think as they get going he'll do that more often. Right now, I think he's just trying to make sure everyone is getting blocked. They seem to have adjusted pass protection in the second quarter.
Yes. You might not have noticed, but Graham is playing just on passing plays and he's lining up only in the slot. Lewis is doing most of the blocking.
Not in a night game. We have too many people on deadline.
In the second half, I expect Trubisky to take some shots down the field. I get the sense, the safeties are playing shallow and taking the middle away from him. Whether he has the time or receivers to do it, I don't know.
But if he can't stretch out the secondary, the Packers are going to continue to shut the passing game down.