Live game blog: Packers at Chicago Bears

Scott will punt. Good time for a fake.
Bad bounce by Scott. Dropped at the 14 and bounced forward a yard. First and 10 at the 15.
I did not. I saw Allison going to the ground, but I couldn't see what happened. It wasn't obvious from what I saw.
Bears have the ball on the 15 with 43 seconds. If I'm Nagy, I think I go into the locker room and regroup.
Bears have two timeouts by the way.
I think Pettine will sit back here in zone.
Nice spin move in the middle. I think it was Z. Smith. Pressure right up the middle on Trubisky and King gets a freebie sack.
Boy, the defense is all over everything. There's nothing that breaks open without one of their DBs coming up and making a tackle. The speed on defense is really noticeable.
Packers call a timeout with 24 seconds left. This is where Davis has to come through.
Nice punt to the sideline. Decent field position but there's only 15 seconds left now. Rodgers gets to throw a Hail Mary.
MVS, Allison, Graham and Adams in the game.
Four man rush and Graham with a nice catch and run, jumping over the safety for a first down. Packers call timeout with 9 seconds left.
The Hail Mary comes up short and that's the half.
At the half, Packers have outgained the Bears, 119-98.
Rodgers has completed 13 of 20 for 137 yards and a touchdown, 101.5 rating.
Trubisky is 10 of 16 for 73 yards, 73.2 rating.
