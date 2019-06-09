Live game blog: Packers at Chicago Bears

Haven't heard much from Mack tonight. Bulaga must be keeping him in check.
The run game just looks out of sorts. Guys are just running free right up the middle. Something's wrong.
Nice looking blitz. Clinton-Dix got picked up by Jamaal Williams but Robertson-Harris jut ran through Linsley.
Scott with a terrific roll on that punt. Ball will be down on the 11-yard line. Scott got lucky.
I just think the protection stuff has to be worked out. It looks like there's confusion on who is picking up who. Teams are going to throw a lot of stuff at them because this is a new offense. Let's see if they adjust.
I doubt it would have been a first down.
He wasn't involved in that play.
Bears on their own 11. First down.
Lots of zone tonight. King had man on that side, but it looked like zone on the other side.
There's a screen to Mike Davis. I've been waiting for them to unleash a couple of those. Those backs can catch and run.
Nice run defense again and there's going to be holding on the Bears.
It's Kyle Long, Didn't see who he was blocking. I wonder if it was Clark.
Boy, Za'Darius Zmith is quick. He bull rushes Massie and just waits to see if Trubisky will run.
Packers are getting enough rush with four guys. They're not even blitzing now. Just rushing four and playing zone and daring the Bears to try to throw it over their heads.
They are just swarming the field with DBs. These guys are not playing deep and the Bears aren't throwing it over their heads. Look for that later.
Short. Seems like that could have been interference.
Packers take over at their own 35. Jones back in the game.
The Bears just don't get out of their gaps. They hold their gap and let the linebackers clean up.