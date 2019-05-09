Live game blog: Packers at Chicago Bears

Just being honest. We can only make judgments based on what we've seen in practice. And we saw a lot of practices.
Your guess is as good as mine. Maybe Bulaga goes to LT and Turner to RT?
No, he's a fringe player right now. Fadol Brown is more game ready and a better special teams player.
If I can't take criticism, I wouldn't be in this business. Just try to be gentle once in a while.
I think the Bears have more impact players: Mack, Hicks, Fuller, R. Smith, K. Long, Robinson, Burton.
Alexander is the guy they're banking on.
It depends. He's on their injured reserve list and if he doesn't negotiate an injury settlement than he will be until he's back from his torn ACL.
I did notice there's a patch of replacement turn right about the 20-yard line near the end zone to your right as you're watching on TV. Otherwise, looks pretty good.
I have total allegiance to you guys (except the ones who are mean to me :(
Very different. But if you went back and looked at McCarthy's pressers his first year, he was very forthcoming. As the years go on, these guys get tired of dealing with us, get more paranoid, develop thin skin and pretty much have no use for us. LaFleur is in the good guy stage right now. I'm interested to see how he deals with the team as adversity arises.
Maybe they call Sam Ficken.
The help is in the amount of play-action they run and the number of runs they call. They also get rid of the ball quickly.