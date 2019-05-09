Live game blog: Packers at Chicago Bears

Greetings everybody, welcome to Soldier Field the opener between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears on the NFL's 100-year anniversary.
And welcome to the live blog! I can't believe we're finally here. The games count!
We're a little under an hour before kickoff. I decided to open up the blog early so we could get the discussion going and iron out our differences (lol).
A couple of things to note about the inactives. I was surprised to see that OT Alex Light is inactive. I have no idea who the backup left tackle is going to be.
Also, ILB BJ Goodson is active. The only work he has had this week was a walk-through yesterday. Hard to believe he's active. Ty Summers is listed as the starter.
That's to be determined. I think he'll get more freedom as the season goes. But I contend it's not the freedom change, it's the menu from which he can choose. How big is it? Just a couple of plays, A half dozen?
Just play well offensively. The defense should be good enough. The offense is going to have to pull its weight.
It's hot and tasteless as most press box coffee is.
Very surprised. Either he's really smart or he's an emergency fill-in. Probably the latter.
I don't mean to be snarky, but as I've said on this blog many times, I'm not a fan. I could care less who wins. All I want is a game with a good story line. After 31 years on the beat, I feel no allegiance to anyone.
There's a chance. It will come down to pass rush. Great defenses have pass rushes.