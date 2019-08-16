Live game blog: Packers at Baltimore Ravens

Maybe he should have gone back shoulder with Graham.
You've got to give him a chance to use his height, but I agree... he can't run by anybody. He's a short-area receiver.
Ravens at the 25. No. 2 defense is in the game mostly.
Ty Summers is the middle linebacker with Bolton. Tony Brown and Ka'Dar Hollman are the corners.
Rashan Gary and Fackrell are the OLBs.
I forgot to mention Trace McSorley is the new QB for the Ravens. We're officially in full preseason mode.
Here's Shepherd on a punt return... 8 yards.
I think he's got a legitimate chance to start. I think if he continues to perform he could replace Lane Taylor at left guard. But he's got to be consistent pass blocking. He's a big, powerful man and his best position is center.
Tim Boyle is in the game after just two series.
Starting offensive line is out of the game. From left to right it's Alex Light, Lane Taylor, Justin McCray, Lucas Patrick and Gerhard de Beer.
Boyle took one in the ribs after he got that ball out. Third and 13.
Screen to Williams goes nowhere. The offense will punt. Not a good series for Boyle.
Nice punt by JK Scott, 48-yard punt with 5.1-second hang time, 9-yard return.
Yeah, but he's playing against 2s. He should be able to move the ball with 2s against 2s.