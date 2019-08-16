Live game blog: Packers at Baltimore Ravens

Za'Darius Smith won his pass rush there and nearly got Jackson. Great move on Ronnie Staley to get outside and put pressure on the QB.
Bad blitz call. Jackson threw right into the spot where the blitz was coming and Martinez didn't get wide enough. Ravens are on the move here.
There's Kenny Clark. He's going to be their best player on defense this year. He just trashed the center to make that tackle for loss.
Missed tackles all over the place, but this is Jackson run for a TD is probably going to be called back.
That's an 18-yard run, but an Illegal blindside block will call it back.
Boy, that's a questionable blindside, but that's a rule emphasis this year. Block was on Savage.
Ravens now facing a third and 19.
Good stop all things considered. The Ravens pretty much stopped themselves, but Montravius Adams got a piece of that third down pass.
Justin Tucker from 45 yards.... good.
C'mon, it's the second preseason game.
It matters. You see a lot of bad tackling through the first few weeks of the season, but it comes around.
Are you really using the preseason to judge the defense? You can judge individuals, that's what the preseason is for.
He's got an incredible leg. And so did the guy they traded to the Vikings. Can you imagine having both of those guys in camp together?
I don't expect them to win the division, but let's at least let it play out. It's the preseason.
Kizer just needed Kumerow in the game. Now he's looking a little better.
Kumerow makes it easy because he's so wide open.
MVS and Allison started out the game. That's the way they've done it in camp. They've rotated pretty regularly.