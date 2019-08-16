Live game blog: Packers at Baltimore Ravens

I don't think he's going to get a lot of playing time unless there are injuries.
They just can't finish this final 5 minutes.
Manny Wilkins facing a second and 25.
It's as worthy as the place the Chargers play in. Probably more worthy.
Can we just have the two sides agree to take a knee from now on?
I would say so. He's got the tools and he's pretty fearless in the pocket. There's something to work with there.
And the missed tackles keep piling up.
Lots of finger push-ups to get through the typing strain.
I think the promoter thought he could sell that game and he was wrong. Must have paid the NFL a lot to get them to come.
We're at the 2-minute warning.
You tend to learn more from losses than victories. Just because Rodgers didn't play doesn't mean receivers don't need to win at the line of scrimmage and run the right routes. Or linemen need to block their men or backs need to hit the right hole. There's a lot to grade.
I don't know if its depth as much as good players in the right spots.
I've been doing it since the middle of 2010 after Greg Bedard left. It was a huge transition from taking copious notes to taking no notes at all. Makes asking questions in the locker room harder after the game, but I really enjoy doing the blog.
We've got two games left to figure that out. As of right now, I think Davis has the edge.
My esteemed colleague, Jim, aka, Jacques, will be there.